Jammu-Poonch Highway: Bhimber Gali Tunnel to Transform Regional Connectivity
The inaugural blast for the Bhimber Gali Tunnel marks a milestone in enhancing infrastructure on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway. This 1.1 km tunnel aims to improve connectivity by reducing the distance between regions and serving as a strategic route for troops and civilians, strengthening defense and regional accessibility.
The Bhimber Gali Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its inaugural blast on Monday, heralding a significant leap in regional infrastructure development. The tunnel, part of the 16.1-kilometer Jammu-Poonch National Highway project, will shorten the route between Kalali in Rajouri district and Bhataduria in Poonch by 10.8 km, streamlining movement across the challenging terrain.
Executed under the aegis of the Border Roads Organisation's Project Sampark, the inaugural blast was jointly conducted by Brig Neeraj Madan and A M Prasad, with a ceremonial 'puja' marking the occasion. The initiative represents a collaborative effort involving various civil departments, aiming to bolster regional connectivity and strategic access for both civilian and military operations in the area.
As part of ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure in the Pir Panjal region, the Bhimber Gali Tunnel is expected to greatly contribute to regional economic growth and national security. The project underscores the BRO's commitment to developing robust road networks, ensuring seamless connectivity in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
