Electric Surge: BGauss Accelerates EV Expansion with Rs 161 Crore Boost

BGauss, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has secured Rs 161 crore in a new funding round from Bharat Value Fund. The capital will accelerate BGauss's growth strategy, expand its dealership network, enhance manufacturing capacity, and support its research and development for new product launches targeting India and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:34 IST
  • India

Electric vehicle manufacturer BGauss announced on Tuesday its successful raise of Rs 161 crore in a fresh funding round, spearheaded by Bharat Value Fund, a mid-market growth investment firm.

The funding consists of both primary and secondary capital and will be utilized to fast track BGauss's growth strategy. The company plans to expand its dealership network from 120 to 500, aiming to establish over 1,000 touchpoints nationwide. Additionally, BGauss will enhance its in-house research and development in preparation for new product launches.

CEO Hemant Kabra aims to scale up production to meet growing demand, focusing on entering the ranks of the top five EV two-wheeler producers. Targeting international expansion, the company sets its sights on European and SAARC markets as new frontiers for its electric scooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

