Barrel Closure and Workforce Cuts: Brown-Forman Faces Whiskey Woes

Spirits giant Brown-Forman Corp. announced a substantial workforce reduction and the closure of its Louisville barrel-making plant, as American whiskey producers grapple with industry challenges.

The company aims to save $70 million to $80 million annually, redirecting part of the savings towards growth strategies.

The closure affects 210 employees, with barrels sourced externally. Tariff threats continue to pose risks to the industry, including potential 50% EU tariffs in March.

