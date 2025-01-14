Left Menu

Barrel Closure and Workforce Cuts: Brown-Forman Faces Whiskey Woes

Brown-Forman Corp. is reducing its workforce by 12% and closing its barrel-making plant in Louisville. These decisions aim to save costs amid challenges from changing consumer trends and tariff threats. Some savings will be reinvested in growth strategies as the company adapts to industry shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Spirits giant Brown-Forman Corp. announced a substantial workforce reduction and the closure of its Louisville barrel-making plant, as American whiskey producers grapple with industry challenges.

The company aims to save $70 million to $80 million annually, redirecting part of the savings towards growth strategies.

The closure affects 210 employees, with barrels sourced externally. Tariff threats continue to pose risks to the industry, including potential 50% EU tariffs in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

