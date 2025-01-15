Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media's Transformative 2024: Illuminating New Advertising Horizons

In 2024, Bright Outdoor Media transformed challenges into achievements, leading the outdoor advertising industry with groundbreaking tenders and infrastructure expansion. Dominating railway and metro advertising, the company executed 550 campaigns, branching into new mediums, events, and CSR initiatives, solidifying its market leadership and commitment to societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:33 IST
Bright Outdoor Media's Transformative 2024: Illuminating New Advertising Horizons
Bright Outdoor: Shaping Masterpieces in 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

2024 marked a pivotal year for Bright Outdoor Media Limited, as the company not only adapted to the evolving outdoor advertising landscape but also set new industry benchmarks. Bright achieved significant milestones, clinching sought-after advertising tenders that transformed prominent railway sites into platforms of creative expression.

The company's dominance was further established through exclusive rights to the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, offering advertisers a vast expanse of prime advertising real estate. Its strategic infrastructure expansion added 12 Digital LED Displays and expanded its network to 419 displays, enhancing its market presence and providing advertisers diverse options.

Bright's versatility was showcased through innovative advertising formats and a significant presence at high-profile events. Beyond business accomplishments, the company demonstrated its societal commitment through impactful CSR initiatives. Bright Outdoor Media continues to illuminate possibilities, combining innovation with purpose as it navigates future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025