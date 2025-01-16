ECoR Achieves Record Freight Milestone in Indian Railways History
East Coast Railway (ECoR) reached a historical milestone by loading 200.13 million tonnes of freight in just 290 days for the 2024-25 fiscal, setting a new record in Indian Railways. This achievement is attributed to strategic planning and coordination, with major commodities like coal contributing to the feat.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set a new benchmark with its record freight loading achievement, surpassing any zone in Indian Railways' history. Achieving 200.13 million tonnes in just 290 days is indicative of ECoR's leadership in the sector.
The railway zone accomplished this milestone on January 15, 2025, bettering its previous year's record by completing the task 15 days faster this fiscal. ECoR's progressive performance in recent years underscores its operational efficiency.
During this period, ECoR recorded unloading 183.5 million tonnes and saw a revenue increase to Rs 20,288.041 crore. The zone's success is a testament to strategic planning and coordination, essential for its continued role in economic facilitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
