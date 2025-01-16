Left Menu

China Commits Record $3.7 Billion Investment in Sri Lanka's Oil Refinery Amid Strengthened BRI Ties

China has pledged a historic USD 3.7 billion investment in Sri Lanka for a state-of-the-art oil refinery. This is part of enhanced Belt and Road Initiative cooperation between the nations, following agreements signed during Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's state visit to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:49 IST
China Commits Record $3.7 Billion Investment in Sri Lanka's Oil Refinery Amid Strengthened BRI Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has committed USD 3.7 billion for Sri Lanka's largest-ever foreign investment, marking a transformative deal to construct a sophisticated oil refinery. This development coincides with a newly signed agreement to enhance Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to China.

During his visit, President Dissanayake met with key Chinese leaders, including Premier Li Qiang and the Chairman of China's National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, to discuss opportunities for further Chinese investments. The visit culminated in fifteen agreements, underscoring strengthened bilateral ties.

The oil refinery, planned at Hambantota, will process 200,000 barrels daily. Despite past criticisms of Hambantota port deals during Dissanayake's time in opposition, this investment signifies a strategic partnership, addressing past tensions while securing economic advantages for Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025