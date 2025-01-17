Global Markets Brace for Uncertain Times Amid Mixed Economic Indicators

Global markets displayed a lackluster performance as the week drew to a close, with Chinese GDP figures outperforming projections but offering little support to equities.

Japanese stocks faced headwinds due to a strengthening yen, with traders anticipating a Bank of Japan rate hike. Additionally, U.S. policy shifts under President Trump loom over the markets, potentially introducing significant tariffs.

The dollar lost ground after a six-week gain, as the macroeconomic landscape remains pivotal for currency markets. Upcoming data releases from the UK and Eurozone contribute to the cautious market sentiment.

