Global Markets Brace for Uncertain Times Amid Mixed Economic Indicators

Global markets faced uncertainty with Chinese GDP surpassing expectations but failing to boost equities. Japanese stocks struggled amidst yen strengthening, while potential U.S. policy changes under Trump loom large. The dollar retreated after weeks of gains, with key economic data from the UK and Eurozone adding to investor caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:00 IST
Global markets displayed a lackluster performance as the week drew to a close, with Chinese GDP figures outperforming projections but offering little support to equities.

Japanese stocks faced headwinds due to a strengthening yen, with traders anticipating a Bank of Japan rate hike. Additionally, U.S. policy shifts under President Trump loom over the markets, potentially introducing significant tariffs.

The dollar lost ground after a six-week gain, as the macroeconomic landscape remains pivotal for currency markets. Upcoming data releases from the UK and Eurozone contribute to the cautious market sentiment.

