Aurm, a company focused on setting new standards for bank lockers in India, has joined forces with Jupiter Money, a leading financial wellness platform, to enhance the accessibility of financial services. This initiative aims to provide novel banking and asset management solutions for Aurm's growing customer base.

Positioned in gated communities, Aurm's lockers offer next-gen security and 24/7 access, which Jupiter complements with advanced digital financial tools. Among the partnership's highlights is a 10% discount for users of Jupiter's Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card on Aurm's locker services, making asset protection both affordable and hassle-free.

The alliance signifies a transformative change in an otherwise stagnant industry, utilizing technology for better accessibility and security, while expanding Aurm's presence to new cities such as Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. As Jupiter cements its role in wealth management, both companies continue to enhance their offerings and deliver unmatched value to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)