Left Menu

Aurm and Jupiter Money Revolutionize Bank Lockers with Strategic Partnership

Aurm, known for innovative secure storage, partners with Jupiter Money to enhance financial services for its customers. The collaboration promises improved banking and asset management tools while offering exclusive savings on locker services through the Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card. Plans for expansion across India are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:09 IST
Aurm and Jupiter Money Revolutionize Bank Lockers with Strategic Partnership
Aurm Joins Forces with Jupiter to Extend Financial Services to Its Customers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aurm, a company focused on setting new standards for bank lockers in India, has joined forces with Jupiter Money, a leading financial wellness platform, to enhance the accessibility of financial services. This initiative aims to provide novel banking and asset management solutions for Aurm's growing customer base.

Positioned in gated communities, Aurm's lockers offer next-gen security and 24/7 access, which Jupiter complements with advanced digital financial tools. Among the partnership's highlights is a 10% discount for users of Jupiter's Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card on Aurm's locker services, making asset protection both affordable and hassle-free.

The alliance signifies a transformative change in an otherwise stagnant industry, utilizing technology for better accessibility and security, while expanding Aurm's presence to new cities such as Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. As Jupiter cements its role in wealth management, both companies continue to enhance their offerings and deliver unmatched value to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025