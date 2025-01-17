Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives in Sikkim Gorge

Five individuals lost their lives after a car accident in Sikkim's Gyalshing district. The vehicle plunged 500 feet into a gorge at Ratomatey Cliff. The tragic incident occurred as the car was en route from Gyathang to Upper Chongrang. All passengers were residents of West Sikkim.

A devastating car accident in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, as confirmed by police officials on Friday.

The car veered off Ratomatey Cliff and plummeted 500 feet into a gorge on Thursday night, tragically killing everyone on board.

The accident victims were identified as residents of Upper Arithang in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency in West Sikkim, travelling from Gyathang to Upper Chongrang.

