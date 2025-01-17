Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Seeks Global Investment at WEF 2025 Amid Vision for Zero Poverty

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu leads a delegation to the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos to attract foreign investments into the state. With a focus on developing Amaravati and adopting the P4 partnership model, Naidu aims to reduce poverty and improve living standards in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, an eight-member delegation from Andhra Pradesh is attending the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos. The initiative aims to secure further investments following their previous success of obtaining over 2 lakh crore from the central government.

The Andhra Pradesh government is focused on developing the state through an Economic Investment Board, overseen by State Minister Nara Lokesh. The strategic development of Amaravati is part of this vision, reinforced by funding from the World Bank and ADB, envisioning it as a metropolitan hub that includes Vijayawada and Guntur.

The WEF 2025 in Davos, scheduled from January 20 to 24, convenes global leaders under the theme 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'. The agenda focuses on growth, industries, investing in people, environmental protection, and rebuilding trust.

Earlier in January, CM Naidu advocated for the 'Golden Andhra 2047 Vision', which emphasizes eliminating poverty via the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model. This approach aims to foster education, employment, and skills, following the successful P3 model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

