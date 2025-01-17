TVS Unveils Future of Mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, TVS Motor Company, a prominent automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment, showcased a series of innovative mobility concepts. These innovations include the world's first CNG scooter, TVS Jupiter CNG, and India's first Android Auto-powered electric scooter, TVS X.

Additionally, TVS introduced the TVS Vision iQUBE and TVS iQube ST 2025, blending style, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology for the future of urban commuting. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, emphasized TVS's commitment to 'Designed and made in India, for the world'.

TVS continues to lead in sustainable mobility, marking its leadership with eco-friendly concepts like the TVS Concept EB1 electric bicycle and TVS King Electric three-wheeler, promising to revolutionize urban transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)