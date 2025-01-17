Left Menu

TVS Unveils Future of Mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker, showcased groundbreaking concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Highlights included the world's first CNG scooter, India's first Android Auto-powered electric scooter, and innovative future mobility solutions. TVS continues to push boundaries in sustainable urban mobility with design and engineering prowess.

Updated: 17-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, TVS Motor Company, a prominent automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment, showcased a series of innovative mobility concepts. These innovations include the world's first CNG scooter, TVS Jupiter CNG, and India's first Android Auto-powered electric scooter, TVS X.

Additionally, TVS introduced the TVS Vision iQUBE and TVS iQube ST 2025, blending style, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology for the future of urban commuting. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, emphasized TVS's commitment to 'Designed and made in India, for the world'.

TVS continues to lead in sustainable mobility, marking its leadership with eco-friendly concepts like the TVS Concept EB1 electric bicycle and TVS King Electric three-wheeler, promising to revolutionize urban transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

