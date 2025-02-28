Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Commuting with Pod Taxis in Thane

A trial of an automated pod taxi system is set to launch in Thane between Bhayander Pada Metro Station and Vihang Hills Circle. This new mode of transportation aims to reduce traffic congestion by offering a modern solution in alignment with the visions of Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:34 IST
Revolutionizing Urban Commuting with Pod Taxis in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling city of Thane is preparing to tackle its mounting traffic congestion with the introduction of an automated pod taxi system. Maharashtra's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced on Friday that this innovative system will operate on a trial basis between Bhayander Pada Metro Station and Vihang Hills Circle.

With Thane's roads burdened by increasing vehicular presence and limited space, the government is exploring modern solutions such as pod taxis and ropeways to ease commuter woes. These driverless electric vehicles, known as Personal Rapid Transit, promise quick and efficient transportation between fixed points.

This initiative is a part of the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, aimed at transforming urban transportation. Pilot projects are already approved for Mumbai, with additional plans for locations in Mira-Bhayander and Thane, as officials actively monitor progress alongside Thane Municipal Corporation representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025