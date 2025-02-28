Revolutionizing Urban Commuting with Pod Taxis in Thane

The bustling city of Thane is preparing to tackle its mounting traffic congestion with the introduction of an automated pod taxi system. Maharashtra's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced on Friday that this innovative system will operate on a trial basis between Bhayander Pada Metro Station and Vihang Hills Circle.

With Thane's roads burdened by increasing vehicular presence and limited space, the government is exploring modern solutions such as pod taxis and ropeways to ease commuter woes. These driverless electric vehicles, known as Personal Rapid Transit, promise quick and efficient transportation between fixed points.

This initiative is a part of the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, aimed at transforming urban transportation. Pilot projects are already approved for Mumbai, with additional plans for locations in Mira-Bhayander and Thane, as officials actively monitor progress alongside Thane Municipal Corporation representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)