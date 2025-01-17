China's Yuan Strategy: Balancing Stability Amidst U.S. Tariff Threats
China's yuan remains under pressure as the country navigates potential economic impacts from expected U.S. tariffs under a second Trump presidency. Despite the depreciation of the yuan amidst a strong dollar, China prioritizes yuan stability to maintain economic balance and avoid significant currency devaluation tactics.
- Country:
- Singapore
In a turbulent economic landscape, China's yuan faces significant pressures as the nation braces for potential U.S. tariffs under a potential second Trump administration. Analysts predict a controlled, moderate depreciation of about 5-6% by year-end, reflecting a shift from the sharper 12% decline seen between 2018 and 2020.
The Chinese economy, already fragile with declining bond yields and a volatile stock market, cannot afford a major devaluation of the yuan. Unlike previous years, China's current global trade dynamics mean its exports to the U.S. form a smaller segment of its trade portfolio, reducing the rationale for sharp currency weakening.
Despite the yuan's near 16-month lows against the dollar, China's authorities emphasize stability. The People's Bank of China asserts the country's ability to maintain a balanced exchange rate, as it deposits foreign exchange reserves and sets stronger trading bands to curb excessive depreciation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- yuan
- China
- Trump
- tariffs
- exchange rate
- depreciation
- economy
- financial stability
- PBOC
- trade
ALSO READ
Indian Rupee Faces Marginal Depreciation amid Global Economic Shifts
Northeast's Largest Eri Silk Spinning Plant Boosts Assam's Economy
Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity
China's Bold Fiscal Push: Ultra-Long Bonds to Revitalize Economy
China's Bold Wage Boost: A Stimulus for the Economy