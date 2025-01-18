Left Menu

NSDC International Invests in Startup Stairs to Propel Rural Innovation

NSDC International Ltd. acquires 10% equity in Startup Stairs Pvt. Ltd., bolstering innovation in sectors like drones, EVs, AI, and robotics. This strategic investment aims to empower rural entrepreneurship and align with India's vision of fostering a skilled workforce and driving economic growth.

NSDC International acquires 10% Stake in Startup Stairs to Empower Startups in Drone, EV, AI, and Robotics Sectors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support rural innovation and entrepreneurship, NSDC International Ltd., a subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation, has acquired a 10% equity stake in Startup Stairs Pvt. Ltd. This investment, reflecting NSDC International's commitment to innovation, focuses on emerging sectors like drones, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

NSDC CEO and NSDC International MD, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, emphasized the dedication to nurturing rural entrepreneurs and driving sustainable innovation in India. Highlighting the partnership's broader goals, Tiwari outlined a vision to build a self-reliant India through access to essential resources and guidance for entrepreneurs.

According to Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Director of Startup Stairs, the incubator aims to support drone startups with its Drone Planet platform, offering mentorship and networking. By transforming Startup Stairs into a Unicorn, the initiative plans to foster innovation and economic growth in alignment with the Indian government's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

