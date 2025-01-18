Left Menu

eYantra Ventures Secures Rs.15 Crore to Boost Global Expansion

eYantra Ventures Limited successfully raised Rs.15 crore through a preferential equity share issue to enhance its strategic expansion. The funding will facilitate healthcare investments, expand branded merchandising, and support global IT/ITES operations, strengthening the company's market influence and diversification strategy.

Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:30 IST
  India
  • India

eYantra Ventures Limited has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the successful completion of a Rs.15 crore fundraising through preferential equity shares.

The funds will bolster the company's expansion into healthcare, branded merchandising, and the global IT/ITES market.

This strategic move underscores eYantra's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and increasing stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

