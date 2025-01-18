Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Unveils Saathi and GARUD 15 at Bharat Mobility Expo

Ashok Leyland has showcased its entry-level Light Commercial Vehicle, Saathi, and the premium GARUD 15 bus at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The company also introduced India’s first electric port terminal tractor, eTIRAN, focusing on innovative technology and improved road transport solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:53 IST
Ashok Leyland Unveils Saathi and GARUD 15 at Bharat Mobility Expo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Ashok Leyland has marked its strong presence by unveiling the entry-level Light Commercial Vehicle, Saathi. This vehicle is designed to strengthen Ashok Leyland's footprint in the light vehicle segment, boasting advanced LNT technology, 45 HP, and a payload capacity of 1,120 kg, targeting superior performance and efficiency.

The Hinduja group firm didn't stop there. It also introduced the GARUD 15, a multi-axle, front-engine 15-meter bus, setting a domestic precedent. Equipped for long-distance intercity travel, the bus offers 42 sleeper berths, crafted especially for India's diverse road scenarios, setting new benchmarks in comfort and convenience.

Further underscoring its innovative approach, Ashok Leyland revealed the eTIRAN Terminal Tractor, the country's first electric port terminal tractor. With a customizable battery range and advanced safety features including a 360-degree view and hill start assist, it promises to revolutionize port operations. The announcement signals Ashok Leyland's enduring commitment to pioneering technology and transforming road transport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025