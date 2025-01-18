Ashok Leyland Unveils Saathi and GARUD 15 at Bharat Mobility Expo

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Ashok Leyland has marked its strong presence by unveiling the entry-level Light Commercial Vehicle, Saathi. This vehicle is designed to strengthen Ashok Leyland's footprint in the light vehicle segment, boasting advanced LNT technology, 45 HP, and a payload capacity of 1,120 kg, targeting superior performance and efficiency.

The Hinduja group firm didn't stop there. It also introduced the GARUD 15, a multi-axle, front-engine 15-meter bus, setting a domestic precedent. Equipped for long-distance intercity travel, the bus offers 42 sleeper berths, crafted especially for India's diverse road scenarios, setting new benchmarks in comfort and convenience.

Further underscoring its innovative approach, Ashok Leyland revealed the eTIRAN Terminal Tractor, the country's first electric port terminal tractor. With a customizable battery range and advanced safety features including a 360-degree view and hill start assist, it promises to revolutionize port operations. The announcement signals Ashok Leyland's enduring commitment to pioneering technology and transforming road transport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)