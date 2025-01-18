Jammu to Prayagraj: New Bus Route for Kumbh Devotees

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a special bus service facilitating travel from Jammu to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. An official confirmed the launch on Saturday.

Transport Minister Satish Sharma inaugurated the end-to-end service, emphasizing its role in promoting religious tourism and fostering better connections between key religious sites.

The daily service departs from Jammu at 5 am, enabling pilgrims to reach Prayagraj's Sangam and return post an overnight stay, thereby generating potential economic benefits for the region.

