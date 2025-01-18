Jammu to Prayagraj: New Bus Route for Kumbh Devotees
The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a direct bus service from Jammu to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. This service aims to enhance religious tourism and promises increased revenue for the region by improving connectivity with major religious sites.
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a special bus service facilitating travel from Jammu to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. An official confirmed the launch on Saturday.
Transport Minister Satish Sharma inaugurated the end-to-end service, emphasizing its role in promoting religious tourism and fostering better connections between key religious sites.
The daily service departs from Jammu at 5 am, enabling pilgrims to reach Prayagraj's Sangam and return post an overnight stay, thereby generating potential economic benefits for the region.
