VECV and Baidyanath-LNG Join Forces for 500 LNG Truck Deployment

VE Commercial Vehicles inked a deal with Baidyanath-LNG to deploy 500 LNG trucks, strengthening the LNG infrastructure in India. This agreement, concluded at the Bharat Mobility Expo, includes deploying trucks, technician training, and expanding fueling networks to promote cleaner transportation solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

VE Commercial Vehicles announced on Monday its definitive agreement with Baidyanath-LNG to deploy 500 LNG trucks, aiming to bolster India's LNG infrastructure for cleaner transportation.

The signing of the pact at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo builds upon an earlier agreement from last year, as confirmed by VECV, a joint venture of Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.

This collaboration focuses on deploying Pro 6055 LNG trucks, training service technicians, and developing LNG fueling networks, reflecting a shared commitment to transitioning India's long-haul transport sector to sustainable fuel alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

