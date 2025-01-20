Goa's Landmark Curved Cable-Stayed Bridge Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates India's first curve-based cable-stayed bridge in Goa, connecting Sada to Varunapuri and Goa International Airport. He will also commence four major highway projects worth Rs 2500 crore to enhance connectivity across Goa's key areas, promoting economic growth and regional development.
In a landmark event for India's infrastructure landscape, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the nation's first cable-stayed bridge built entirely on a curve. Announced by a Goa government official, the bridge connects Sada to Varunapuri and the bustling Goa International Airport, boasting a unique 180-degree curvature.
In addition to this engineering marvel, Gadkari will lay foundation stones for four expansive highway projects. These projects, worth a whopping Rs 2500 crore, include the Ponda to Bhoma section, the Zuari to Margao Bypass, the Navelim to Cuncolim section, and the Bendordem to Karnataka border stretch, according to official reports.
A Goa state spokesperson highlighted these developments as transformative steps under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's leadership. These infrastructure projects aim to bolster connectivity between both of Goa's major airports and ports, significantly boosting logistical efficiency and acting as a catalyst for the region's economic and developmental growth.
