India Captures Global Investor Attention at WEF Davos 2025
Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary highlights India's strategic efforts to draw global investments at WEF 2025 in Davos. Emphasizing ease of doing business and workforce adaptability, he underscores the importance of India as a trusted partner. Indian states aim to strengthen international business ties during the event.
- Country:
- Switzerland
At this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary expressed his optimism regarding India's potential to capture the attention of global investors. As part of his address, he emphasized initiatives such as ease of doing business, political stability, and workforce adaptability as pivotal factors in attracting foreign investments.
Speaking with ANI, the Union Minister detailed the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign's goals, stating that India seeks to position itself as a reliable partner for investors. He highlighted the government's progress in creating an investment-friendly environment and driving growth through continuous innovation and policy improvements.
With participation from Indian government officials and states such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the Davos meeting serves as an essential platform for fostering international trade ties. The event's theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' further aligns with India's aspirations to promote investment and establish new business relationships globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges
Global Leaders Converge at Davos for World Economic Forum
Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore
Global Leaders Gather in Davos to Shape the Intelligent Age