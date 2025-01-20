India Captures Global Investor Attention at WEF Davos 2025

At this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary expressed his optimism regarding India's potential to capture the attention of global investors. As part of his address, he emphasized initiatives such as ease of doing business, political stability, and workforce adaptability as pivotal factors in attracting foreign investments.

Speaking with ANI, the Union Minister detailed the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign's goals, stating that India seeks to position itself as a reliable partner for investors. He highlighted the government's progress in creating an investment-friendly environment and driving growth through continuous innovation and policy improvements.

With participation from Indian government officials and states such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the Davos meeting serves as an essential platform for fostering international trade ties. The event's theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' further aligns with India's aspirations to promote investment and establish new business relationships globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)