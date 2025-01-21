Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media Unveils Spectacular Digital LED Hoarding in Mumbai

Bright Outdoor Media Limited has launched a new Digital LED Hoarding at Mumbai's Wadi Bunder Junction, enhancing urban aesthetics and reaching thousands of commuters. This venture further cements its status as a leader in India's OOH advertising arena, exemplifying innovation and advanced technology in advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:22 IST
Bright Outdoor Media Unveils New LED Billboard At Wadi Bunder Junction. Image Credit: ANI
In a bold stride towards redefining the Out-Of-Home advertising landscape in India, Bright Outdoor Media Limited has unveiled its latest innovation in partnership with a joint venture partner. The new Digital LED Hoarding, strategically placed at Wadi Bunder Junction in Mumbai, promises to be a visual landmark.

With dimensions of 30 feet by 25 feet, this Digital LED Billboard commands attention in a prime location connecting Mumbai's east and west corridors. It captivates thousands of commuters daily, situated as a gateway from CSMT and the Eastern Freeway to major hubs like Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Thane.

Boasting the latest state-of-the-art technology, the LED Billboard transforms the Wadi Bunder Junction by night into a dazzling display of vibrant colors and sharp resolution, making it a focal point of Mumbai's evening traffic. Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, noted that this installation underscores the company's commitment to pushing technological and creative boundaries in the advertising space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

