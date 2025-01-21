Adani Group's Devotional Dive and Investment Drive in Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, highlighted his commitment to boosting investment in Uttar Pradesh during a visit to the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. Accompanied by his wife, Preeti Adani, he expressed support for the state government's developmental initiatives.

At a press briefing, Adani stated, "There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, and the state government is working in the right direction for development. The Adani Group will continue to contribute to this progress with further investments." He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring the grandeur and excellent arrangements at the event.

Adani praised the cleanliness and organization of the fair, emphasizing it as a potential case study for management institutes and corporate houses. The Adani Group has partnered with ISKCON for prasad distribution, showcasing its commitment to both cultural and economic contributions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)