Left Menu

Adani Group's Devotional Dive and Investment Drive in Uttar Pradesh

Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife Preeti Adani, visited the Maha Kumbh, signaling the Adani Group's commitment to increasing investments in Uttar Pradesh. Adani commended the state government's developmental efforts and praised the event's management, which he deemed worthy of study by organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:03 IST
Adani Group's Devotional Dive and Investment Drive in Uttar Pradesh
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, highlighted his commitment to boosting investment in Uttar Pradesh during a visit to the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. Accompanied by his wife, Preeti Adani, he expressed support for the state government's developmental initiatives.

At a press briefing, Adani stated, "There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, and the state government is working in the right direction for development. The Adani Group will continue to contribute to this progress with further investments." He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring the grandeur and excellent arrangements at the event.

Adani praised the cleanliness and organization of the fair, emphasizing it as a potential case study for management institutes and corporate houses. The Adani Group has partnered with ISKCON for prasad distribution, showcasing its commitment to both cultural and economic contributions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025