Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A Historic Spiritual Gathering at Prayagraj

Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Devotees thronged the sacred Triveni Sangam on Thursday to take a holy dip, showcasing their continued faith and devotion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, underscored the awe-inspiring nature of the Maha Kumbh, while denouncing misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, the Ganges, and India.

"While we discuss these matters here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken the holy dip in Prayagraj," Adityanath stated, emphasizing the impact of baseless allegations or fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attended the Mahakumbh 2025 on Wednesday in Prayagraj.

After performing the sacred ritual of the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, BJP MP Surya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate alongside BJYM workers. He lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for organizing such an unprecedented event, which conveys a strong message of oneness and unity. "People from all over the world have joined, and it's a testament to our united spirit," Surya asserted.

According to official figures from February 18, 2025, by 8 PM, over 12.6 million devotees had participated in the grand religious gathering, marking another milestone in the 45-day event. With the Mahakumbh breaking records this year, the spiritual festival remains set to conclude on February 26, with more expected to join in the upcoming days.

Furthermore, significant crowds were seen at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya, as pilgrims who participated in the Prayagraj holy dip made their way to these revered temples for further blessings. (ANI)

