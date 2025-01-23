Multiplier Brand Solutions Earns Esteemed Great Place to Work Certification

Multiplier Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in New Delhi, has achieved a significant milestone by being certified as a Great Place To Work® on its first attempt.

This prestigious recognition underscores the company's steadfast dedication to cultivating a workplace culture rooted in collaboration, trust, and excellence. As a prominent player in tech-enabled field marketing solutions, Multiplier focuses on enhancing last-mile efficiency for its clients.

Acknowledging the certification, Sameer Mehta, CEO, expressed, "This accolade is a testament to our commitment to developing a workplace that thrives on trust, innovation, and inclusivity. Our people-first approach is pivotal to our success and sustainability." Aseem Nath Tripathi, CHRO, noted, "The certification underscores our efforts in establishing a high-trust, high-performance environment."

At Multiplier, the organizational culture extends beyond its immediate confines, reaching consumers through its network of shopper consultants. These consultants epitomize the brands they represent, ensuring consumers receive an authentic brand experience. To reinforce its core values, Multiplier has devised a comprehensive culture policy supported by Culture Awards, celebrating individuals who embody these values.

Beyond its role as a service provider, Multiplier positions itself as a reliable partner in brand transformation, delivering advanced field marketing solutions. Established in 2005 under the Mudra Group and as an autonomous entity since 2016, the firm's expertise includes Workforce Management, Retail Visibility, and Tech & Data Solutions. With an expansive reach across 25,000 professionals in over 600 cities, Multiplier collaborates with leading brands to drive seamless operations and impactful business outcomes.

