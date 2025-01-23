Heroic Escape: Quick Thinking Prevents Bus Tragedy in Himachal

In a commendable display of quick thinking, passengers, the driver, and the conductor of an HRTC bus emerged unscathed after the vehicle caught fire en route from Shimla to Kangra. The incident unfolded near Kandraur in Bilaspur on Thursday.

A vigilant driver noticed smoke billowing from the engine and promptly halted the bus, instructing passengers to evacuate, averting potential disaster. The bus, carrying eight individuals, was headed towards Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra. Conductor Sandeep Singh confirmed the passengers were safely evacuated due to the driver's alertness.

Local villagers played a pivotal role as they swiftly arrived with water from a hand pump to contain the flames until the fire brigade's timely arrival. Although the fire's exact cause remains uncertain, officials speculate a technical fault in the engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)