Education, training, employment key to developed India by 2047: Fadnavis at Employment Mahakumbh in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said education, training and employment were the three pillars essential for building a developed India by 2047, stressing the need for India's young population to continuously acquire new skills amid rapid technological changes. Addressing the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Employment Mahakumbh in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the programme was organised as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' launched across Maharashtra on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as the head of government.

"Narendra Modi completed 25 years as the Head of the State. On this occasion, we have started Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, and in this we organised this important programme, an employment fair," Fadnavis said. He said employment and education were important aspects of human life and would play a key role in India's development by 2047.

"Developing education, training, and employment human resources is the most important issue in our country. This is what will help us build the developed India of 2047--moving toward our dream of a poverty-free, unemployment-free, and disease-free India," he said. Fadnavis said the employment fair was organised in the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose philosophy of Antyodaya, he said, focused on bringing the last person in society to the forefront and achieving economic equality.

"This mega employment fair is being held in the name of Pandit Deendayalji," he said. "A thought process that truly prepares people can make India genuinely economically strong. That's why we need a different kind of alternative thinking instead of capitalism and communism--a way of thinking where everyone has work, where every person matters, and where we figure out how to bring the very last person in society right to the front," he said.

"The idea of Antyodaya is rooted in this kind of thinking, which views humanity as a unified whole. It's a philosophy of integrated humanism," Fadnavis added. He said the Skill Development Department had planned around 2,000 events under the employment initiative and that more than 400 employment fairs were being held at different locations on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we had planned to launch all the rallies together, but we couldn't because of the election code of conduct. Still, I'm glad that today over 400 rallies are kicking off in a single day," he said. Fadnavis said the initiative sought to bridge the gap between employers looking for workers and young people seeking jobs.

"We've brought together everyone looking for a job and those who are hiring, and all of them are joining us here online today. Basically, if you think about it, the most important issue today is employment," he said. "If you ask any young man or woman what their biggest problem is, they'll tell you it's finding a job. If you ask any entrepreneur what their biggest problem is, they'll say they can't find the right workforce—they just can't get the workers and staff they need," he added.

"The missing link, though, is finally here. Today, through this job fair, we're bringing all the employers together. Tell us what your needs are—what kind of human resources you're looking for; just let us know. Then, we'll categorise the available human resources we have, train them accordingly," Fadnavis said. He said nearly one lakh young men and women had registered for the employment initiative and the government aimed to provide jobs to at least 50,000 people immediately, while continuing efforts to find employment for the remaining candidates.

"Around 1 lakh young men and women have already registered. Our goal is to provide jobs to at least 50,000 people right away, but this is just the first phase. We'll also make sure to consistently find jobs for the remaining 50,000," he said. Fadnavis also stressed that merely obtaining a degree was not sufficient and that young people needed to acquire knowledge and skills that matched the requirements of the job market.

"We need to realise one thing today: just having knowledge isn't enough. Along with gaining knowledge, acquiring skills is also important. Together, knowledge and skills can guide us through today's world. Otherwise, just having a degree isn't enough to get a job," he said. "A degree is necessary, but the skills you get along with it are even more important. We can figure out how employable we are based on how much of our knowledge is actually applied," he added.

He urged young people to continuously upgrade their skills as technology changes rapidly, citing developments in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum engineering and quantum computing. "And now, with technology changing so fast--whether it's Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, or quantum engineering--all of these things, including quantum computing... Things are changing on a massive scale, even in terms of our different skills," Fadnavis said.

"We'll constantly have to think about how to upgrade our skills. The days are gone when you'd just get a job, work for 30, 35, or 40 years, and retire. That's just not how it works anymore," he said. "In the future, the different challenges you face in your job will keep changing. The nature of the work you do will constantly evolve, and new technology will keep getting added. Because of this, you need to keep learning, keep picking up new skills, and stay prepared for the times," Fadnavis added.

He said the present generation had grown up with technology and was familiar with smartphones, computers and other technological developments, but needed to ensure that it was qualified for the changing job market. "This entire generation right in front of us was actually born with technology. If you look at today's generation, we're aware of technology. Thanks to the mobile, smartphone, and computer revolutions, almost everyone knows what's going on in the tech world and beyond," he said.

"But we shouldn't just stop at knowing about it. We also need to figure out if we're qualified for the changing job market that comes with it," Fadnavis added. Fadnavis urged the youth to remain open to new opportunities and continuously acquire knowledge and skills.

"So, just staying in a fixed state or maintaining a status quo in life isn't enough. You have to stay dynamic, keep flowing, and always be open to something new," he said. "We need to gain knowledge, develop the ability to try new things, and build courage. Today, there are so many opportunities in the world, and so many in India. Connecting with these opportunities is our main priority, and your government is here to help you do just that," he added.

He said the Skill Development Department and other government departments had started various training courses to make young people job-ready. "Whether it's the Skill Development Department or various other departments, they have started so many different training courses that can definitely help make you job-ready, and that's exactly why we're holding today's gathering," Fadnavis said.

The Employment Mahakumbh was organised as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', with employment fairs being held at multiple locations across Maharashtra to connect job seekers with employers. (ANI)