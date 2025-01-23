Left Menu

Halma India Celebrates Second Year as Certified Great Place to Work

Halma India has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the second year running in the 'Mid-Size Organisations' category. The accolade highlights its strong employee-centric culture, promoting a trust-based, high-performance workplace, supported by collaborative practices and development opportunities, essential for its sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:11 IST
Halma India Receives 'Great Place To Work' Certification for the Second Year in a Row. Image Credit: ANI
In Bengaluru, Karnataka, Halma India, a division of Halma plc, has earned the coveted Great Place To Work® certification for a second straight year in the Mid-Size Organisations category. This recognition underscores Halma India's commitment to providing a distinguished employee experience through its collaborative culture and supportive practices.

The Great Place To Work® certification serves as a global benchmark identifying organizations that cultivate high-trust, high-performance cultures. This exclusive acknowledgement relies entirely on employee feedback, reflecting Halma India's dedication to fostering a culture that prioritizes people-centric policies. 'This achievement emphasizes our aim to be an employer of choice in India,' expressed Prasenjit Datta, Halma India's Managing Director, highlighting the organization's focus on inclusive growth and valued employee contributions.

Boasting a highly decentralized structure, Halma India empowers its global affiliates to recruit talent locally, ensuring operational autonomy across varied safety, environment, and healthcare markets. 'We strive to create an inspiring workplace where individuals are encouraged to harness their entrepreneurial spirit,' mentioned Ishita Nanda, Director of Talent and Culture. The certification celebrates the collective effort of Halma India's workforce, applauding the nurturing cultural environment that fosters professional and personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

