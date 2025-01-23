Fog Grounds Flights at Guwahati Airport: Passengers Advised to Check Schedules

Flight operations at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati were heavily disrupted on Thursday morning due to dense fog.

The Adani Group, which manages the airport, confirmed that 18 flights faced delays as visibility dropped, affecting the airport's logistics and scheduling.

To mitigate passenger inconvenience, additional airport personnel were deployed for assistance and amenities such as extra seating and water were provided. Passengers are urged to contact their airlines to verify flight schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)