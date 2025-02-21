Left Menu

Boeing's Battle in Washington: New Lobbyist Amid Air Force One Delays

Boeing has appointed Jeff Shockey as its chief lobbyist while facing issues in Washington, including criticism over delayed Air Force One deliveries. The company confronts potential tariffs, quality scrutiny, and financial losses. Upcoming Senate hearings and FAA regulations further place Boeing under the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:00 IST
Boeing has tapped Jeff Shockey as its new top lobbyist on Thursday, aiming to navigate the troubled waters in Washington, marked by President Donald Trump's ire over delayed Air Force One deliveries and broader regulatory challenges. Shockey returns to Boeing after the unexpected exit of its previous government affairs head in December.

As Trump voiced discontent with Boeing for the significant delays on the Air Force One contracts, the company grapples with potential new tariffs affecting its airplane production and exports. Boeing's recent 2024 mid-air incident involving a 737 MAX 9 has intensified scrutiny over its quality and safety standards.

The issue looms large as Boeing faces a $2 billion loss on its presidential aircraft contract, with potential delays extending to 2029, according to White House sources. Trump's communication with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg after his election underscores the urgent nature of these problems, which will be spotlighted in Senate testimony and FAA reviews in the coming weeks.

