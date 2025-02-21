Boeing's Battle in Washington: New Lobbyist Amid Air Force One Delays

Boeing has tapped Jeff Shockey as its new top lobbyist on Thursday, aiming to navigate the troubled waters in Washington, marked by President Donald Trump's ire over delayed Air Force One deliveries and broader regulatory challenges. Shockey returns to Boeing after the unexpected exit of its previous government affairs head in December.

As Trump voiced discontent with Boeing for the significant delays on the Air Force One contracts, the company grapples with potential new tariffs affecting its airplane production and exports. Boeing's recent 2024 mid-air incident involving a 737 MAX 9 has intensified scrutiny over its quality and safety standards.

The issue looms large as Boeing faces a $2 billion loss on its presidential aircraft contract, with potential delays extending to 2029, according to White House sources. Trump's communication with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg after his election underscores the urgent nature of these problems, which will be spotlighted in Senate testimony and FAA reviews in the coming weeks.

