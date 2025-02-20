Left Menu

Turbulence in the Skies: Trump's Boeing Frustrations Over Air Force One Delays

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing over continual delays in delivering new Air Force One jets. The fixed-price contract, already years behind schedule, may lead the administration to consider other options. Boeing's financial challenges are compounded by supply chain issues and contractual constraints.

Updated: 20-02-2025 09:12 IST
President Donald Trump has voiced his discontent with Boeing, citing ongoing delays in the delivery of two new Air Force One jets. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested alternative plans might be considered due to Boeing's failure to adhere to delivery schedules.

The White House has been pressing Boeing to expedite the project, which is lagging by at least three years. Analysts have noted that the fixed-price contract, meant to cap costs, has already cost Boeing over $2 billion, further complicating the company's efforts.

Despite the challenges, President Trump ruled out Airbus as an alternative provider. Boeing's Air Force One program might face delays until 2029, with supply chain disruptions quoted as a primary factor. Trump's continued involvement indicates deeper troubles ahead for Boeing.

