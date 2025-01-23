Unlocking Convenience: Smart Locker Facilities in Namo Bharat Corridor

The NCR Transport Corporation has launched smart locker facilities in the operational sections of the Namo Bharat corridor. This initiative aims to provide passengers with a secure and economical storage solution, accessible at a minimal hourly rate. Lockers are now available at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations, with more locations to follow soon.

According to the corporation, passengers can utilize these lockers for both luggage storage and receiving e-commerce parcels. This dual-purpose functionality promises enhanced convenience and accessibility. Users must register via a digital screen, and rental options vary from one to six hours, accommodating small to extra-large storage needs.

Payment is facilitated through UPI, ensuring a seamless transaction process. A unique access code, supplied upon payment, maintains locker security by allowing a single open-and-close cycle. Expansion plans include additional stations such as DPS Raj Nagar, Guldhar, and others, broadening the service's reach across the corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)