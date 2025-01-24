Left Menu

Joyville Hosts First Kids Marathon: A Community Celebration in Pune

Joyville Shapoorji Housing celebrated its first Kids Marathon in Pune's Hadapsar Annexe, bringing together over 800 young runners. The event emphasized community spirit and healthy lifestyles, awarding participants with medals and winners with bicycles. The occasion highlighted Joyville's commitment to vibrant, engaged communities and creating enriching residential experiences.

Joy Run Junior sees kids racing ahead at Joyville Hadapsar Annexe, Pune. Image Credit: ANI
Joyville Shapoorji Housing, an aspirational housing initiative by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC, marked a significant occasion by organizing its inaugural Kids Marathon at Hadapsar Annexe in Pune. The event attracted more than 800 young participants, grouped into three categories: ages 5-8, 9-12, and 13-15, who filled the atmosphere with vigorous energy and a sense of community participation.

Commencing at 7:00 A.M., the marathon began with an energetic Zumba warm-up session in the podium garden. This lively start set the tone for a day marked by enthusiastic participation and various fun-filled activities. Every young runner received a medal and certificate, recognizing their efforts. Additionally, the top three performers in each age bracket were awarded bicycles and sports vouchers as tokens of appreciation.

Parents accompanying the children expressed delight at the flawless execution of the event, simultaneously exploring Joyville Hadapsar Annexe's amenities. Commenting on the event's success, Mr. Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate & MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, emphasized Joyville's mission to create inclusive communities. The marathon underscored this vision, fostering healthy living and community bonding. Joyville's ongoing commitment to enhancing resident experiences was clear through the joy shared by all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

