Fadnavis Nixes Controversial Housing Project, Garnering Praise

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Santosh Sambre commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday for his decision to cancel a contentious Rs 900 crore CIDCO housing initiative in Jalna. The project, initially proposed in 2019, was deemed financially unviable by a consultant, leading to its withdrawal.

During a press conference, Sambre, a former MLA, highlighted how the project was revived by the Eknath Shinde government in February 2023. This resurgence prompted the purchase of land at low rates, which was later sold to CIDCO at high rates, resulting in significant profits for some individuals.

Sambre appreciated the Chief Minister's action, noting that he had previously raised concerns about the revival of the project, originally scrapped in July 2020, during his discussions with Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)