Left Menu

Fadnavis Nixes Controversial Housing Project, Garnering Praise

Shiv Sena leader Santosh Sambre applauds Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for cancelling a financially unviable CIDCO housing project in Jalna. Initiated in 2019, the project was revived under Eknath Shinde in 2023, leading to profit-driven land sales. Fadnavis' decision to terminate the project addresses these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:29 IST
Fadnavis Nixes Controversial Housing Project, Garnering Praise
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Santosh Sambre commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday for his decision to cancel a contentious Rs 900 crore CIDCO housing initiative in Jalna. The project, initially proposed in 2019, was deemed financially unviable by a consultant, leading to its withdrawal.

During a press conference, Sambre, a former MLA, highlighted how the project was revived by the Eknath Shinde government in February 2023. This resurgence prompted the purchase of land at low rates, which was later sold to CIDCO at high rates, resulting in significant profits for some individuals.

Sambre appreciated the Chief Minister's action, noting that he had previously raised concerns about the revival of the project, originally scrapped in July 2020, during his discussions with Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025