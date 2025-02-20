Fadnavis Nixes Controversial Housing Project, Garnering Praise
Shiv Sena leader Santosh Sambre applauds Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for cancelling a financially unviable CIDCO housing project in Jalna. Initiated in 2019, the project was revived under Eknath Shinde in 2023, leading to profit-driven land sales. Fadnavis' decision to terminate the project addresses these concerns.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Santosh Sambre commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday for his decision to cancel a contentious Rs 900 crore CIDCO housing initiative in Jalna. The project, initially proposed in 2019, was deemed financially unviable by a consultant, leading to its withdrawal.
During a press conference, Sambre, a former MLA, highlighted how the project was revived by the Eknath Shinde government in February 2023. This resurgence prompted the purchase of land at low rates, which was later sold to CIDCO at high rates, resulting in significant profits for some individuals.
Sambre appreciated the Chief Minister's action, noting that he had previously raised concerns about the revival of the project, originally scrapped in July 2020, during his discussions with Fadnavis.
