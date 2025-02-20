Left Menu

Federation Enclave: A New Era in Mizoram's Urban Housing

The Federation Enclave Sample Flat and Community Centre, a new housing complex in Aizawl for government employees and the public, has been launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. This joint venture aims to boost urban development and will be completed by 2027, accommodating 350 families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation Enclave Sample Flat and Community Centre, a notable housing initiative for state government employees and the general public, was officially launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday. The complex, situated in Aizawl's Ainawn area, promises a modern living space aimed at urban enhancement.

With bookings starting this week, the Federation Enclave aims to complete its construction by 2027. Initially, the housing units will be available exclusively to government employees for a year before opening to the general public, said officials involved in the project.

The project, a collaboration between Mizoram Government Employees Housing Society (FMGE&W) and Blue Mountain Engineering & Services Limited, is expected to host around 350 families. The chief minister emphasized the project's significance in transforming Aizawl into a well-planned urban area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

