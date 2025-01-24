Left Menu

DLF Delivers Record Profits with 'The Dahlias' Triumph

Real estate giant DLF reported a 61% surge in profit, driven by record-breaking sales from its super-luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram. The company's net profit rose to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the December quarter, with a significant increase in income and successful sales exceeding expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:39 IST
DLF Delivers Record Profits with 'The Dahlias' Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate conglomerate DLF has announced a remarkable 61% increase in consolidated profit, climbing to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the quarter ending in December. This surge in profits is attributed to the exceptional sales performance of its super luxury project, 'The Dahlias', located in Gurugram.

In the same period last year, DLF's net profit stood at Rs 655.71 crore. The company's total income also experienced growth, reaching Rs 1,737.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from Rs 1,643.51 crore in the previous year.

The company's ambitious 'The Dahlias' project is proving to be a major driver, with 173 out of 420 units sold for a staggering Rs 11,816 crore during the December quarter. DLF plans to invest around Rs 8,000 crore in this project over the next several years, anticipating revenues to rise significantly as sales progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025