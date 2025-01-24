DLF Delivers Record Profits with 'The Dahlias' Triumph
Real estate giant DLF reported a 61% surge in profit, driven by record-breaking sales from its super-luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram. The company's net profit rose to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the December quarter, with a significant increase in income and successful sales exceeding expectations.
Real estate conglomerate DLF has announced a remarkable 61% increase in consolidated profit, climbing to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the quarter ending in December. This surge in profits is attributed to the exceptional sales performance of its super luxury project, 'The Dahlias', located in Gurugram.
In the same period last year, DLF's net profit stood at Rs 655.71 crore. The company's total income also experienced growth, reaching Rs 1,737.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year, up from Rs 1,643.51 crore in the previous year.
The company's ambitious 'The Dahlias' project is proving to be a major driver, with 173 out of 420 units sold for a staggering Rs 11,816 crore during the December quarter. DLF plans to invest around Rs 8,000 crore in this project over the next several years, anticipating revenues to rise significantly as sales progress.
With inputs from agencies.
