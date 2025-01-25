Gabriel India's Strategic Acquisition of Marelli Motherson's Suspension Assets

Gabriel India, a leading auto components maker, announced on Saturday its acquisition of assets from Marelli Motherson Auto Suspension Parts Pvt Ltd for Rs 60 crore. This strategic move enhances Gabriel India's manufacturing capacity, enabling the production of an additional 3.2 million shock absorbers and 1 million gas spring units annually.

The purchase, executed through an Asset Purchase Agreement, is designed to bolster Gabriel India's market presence in the suspension business. Based in Pune, Marelli Motherson is a joint venture between Marelli Europe S.p.A. and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, specializing in passive shock absorbers and gas springs.

In addition to acquiring these assets, Gabriel India will enter into a license and technical assistance agreement with Marelli Suspension Systems Italy S.p.A. Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of ANAND Group and Gabriel India Ltd, highlighted the acquisition's impact on expanding their product portfolio and customer base while enhancing technological capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)