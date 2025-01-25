Left Menu

Gabriel India's Strategic Acquisition of Marelli Motherson's Suspension Assets

Gabriel India has acquired assets from Marelli Motherson Auto Suspension Parts Pvt Ltd for Rs 60 crore, expanding its manufacturing capacity of shock absorbers and gas spring units. This acquisition strengthens Gabriel India's product portfolio, technological capabilities, and market position in the suspension business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:41 IST
Gabriel India's Strategic Acquisition of Marelli Motherson's Suspension Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gabriel India, a leading auto components maker, announced on Saturday its acquisition of assets from Marelli Motherson Auto Suspension Parts Pvt Ltd for Rs 60 crore. This strategic move enhances Gabriel India's manufacturing capacity, enabling the production of an additional 3.2 million shock absorbers and 1 million gas spring units annually.

The purchase, executed through an Asset Purchase Agreement, is designed to bolster Gabriel India's market presence in the suspension business. Based in Pune, Marelli Motherson is a joint venture between Marelli Europe S.p.A. and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, specializing in passive shock absorbers and gas springs.

In addition to acquiring these assets, Gabriel India will enter into a license and technical assistance agreement with Marelli Suspension Systems Italy S.p.A. Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of ANAND Group and Gabriel India Ltd, highlighted the acquisition's impact on expanding their product portfolio and customer base while enhancing technological capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025