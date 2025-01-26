Bomb Threat Hoax Unravels Aviation Scare
An early Sunday bomb threat directed at a private airline was confirmed as a prank. Officials at the airport assured that after comprehensive checks, no explosives were discovered on the Kochi-originating flight carrying 85 passengers. The threat call was conducted over the phone.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 07:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An airline flight bound for the city experienced an unwarranted scare early Sunday due to a hoax bomb threat, according to official sources.
The flight, carrying approximately 85 passengers from Kochi, underwent meticulous checks upon landing. Officials confirmed no explosives were found onboard.
The bomb threat was delivered through a phone call, further heightening concerns initially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement