Transport Corporation of India Sees 27.3% Surge in Quarterly Profits

The Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has announced a 27.3% rise in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs 102 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This increase is attributed to strong demand for warehousing and temperature-controlled logistics within the Third-party Logistics (3PL) sector.

Compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, where the company recorded a PAT of Rs 80.20 crore, this growth highlights TCI's enhanced market position. Its quarterly topline performance also grew by 14.1%, marking revenue of Rs 1,153.90 crore over Rs 1,011.50 crore from the previous year.

Managing Director Vineet Agarwal emphasized the importance of investments in technology and specialized logistics assets to maintain growth momentum in light of revived economic activities. TCI's strategic diversification into emerging sectors such as renewables and consumer electronics is expected to drive future order pipelines.

