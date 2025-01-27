Left Menu

Sheeraz Hasan Sparks Global Race for AI Entertainment Supremacy

Sheeraz Hasan, a leading influencer and 'Fame King' in entertainment, is at the center of a competitive global pursuit for his AI ventures, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai. Major tech firms from the US, China, and Asia, including DeepSeek, are vying for acquisition, potentially redefining the entertainment industry's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:45 IST
Sheeraz Hasan Sparks Global Race for AI Entertainment Supremacy
Sheeraz Hasan's Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai Ignite Global AI Competition, Drawing Attention from DeepSeek. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sheeraz Hasan, widely acclaimed as the 'Fame King' and a cornerstone influencer across Hollywood, the UAE, the Middle East, and India, finds himself at the epicenter of intense rumors. Global powers in technology are reportedly competing for control over his AI-driven entertainment enterprises, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, creating a significant buzz in the industry.

Hasan's innovative platforms have attracted attention from major tech corporations in the United States, China, and Asia. Experts pinpoint DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI entity, as a notable contender in the race. "The final decision lies with me," Hasan asserts regarding the ownership of his brands. "We are on the brink of a showdown between giants from the US and China."

Institutions across the globe acknowledge Hasan's instrumental role in elevating the profiles of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Zendaya. His ventures herald a technological revolution in film production and marketing, setting unprecedented benchmarks in efficiency and creativity, as the competition to dominate this transformative field escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025