Sheeraz Hasan, widely acclaimed as the 'Fame King' and a cornerstone influencer across Hollywood, the UAE, the Middle East, and India, finds himself at the epicenter of intense rumors. Global powers in technology are reportedly competing for control over his AI-driven entertainment enterprises, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, creating a significant buzz in the industry.

Hasan's innovative platforms have attracted attention from major tech corporations in the United States, China, and Asia. Experts pinpoint DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI entity, as a notable contender in the race. "The final decision lies with me," Hasan asserts regarding the ownership of his brands. "We are on the brink of a showdown between giants from the US and China."

Institutions across the globe acknowledge Hasan's instrumental role in elevating the profiles of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Zendaya. His ventures herald a technological revolution in film production and marketing, setting unprecedented benchmarks in efficiency and creativity, as the competition to dominate this transformative field escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)