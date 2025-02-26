Nvidia's AI Surge: A Turning Point for Tech Giants

Nvidia's anticipated financial results this Wednesday could signify a crucial shift for artificial intelligence stocks, a key driver of the market's recent gains. Notably, the 'Magnificent Seven' tech giants, among them Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla, have profited greatly from the AI boom since ChatGPT's 2022 launch.

However, the landscape is changing. Last month's release of affordable AI models by China's DeepSeek slashed over half a trillion dollars from Nvidia's market value in a single day. Additionally, doubts emerged after a report hinted at Microsoft possibly abandoning some data center leases.

Despite such challenges, Nvidia has frequently exceeded analyst forecasts, albeit with profit increases shrinking due to strong prior growth comparisons. This has tempered investor responses in recent quarters, but expectations remain high for Nvidia to boost market sentiment in the near term.

(With inputs from agencies.)