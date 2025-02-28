Left Menu

Singapore Fraud Case Links Nvidia Chips to Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek

Singapore has charged three men with fraud, connected to the illegal transfer of Nvidia chips to the Chinese AI firm, DeepSeek. This forms part of a larger investigation into potential organized smuggling of AI chips from countries like Singapore to China, amid U.S. concerns over component restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:23 IST
Singapore Fraud Case Links Nvidia Chips to Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Singapore has charged three individuals with fraud, a case closely tied to the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China's AI company, DeepSeek. Domestic media speculate these advanced chips are crucial for AI development.

The investigation unfolds as the United States questions whether DeepSeek is utilizing U.S.-restricted chips, shaking the tech community. The Singapore case is part of a comprehensive probe into illicit AI chip movements, involving 22 entities on suspicion of deceptive actions.

Authorities have pinned charges on two Singaporeans and a Chinese national, alleging criminal conspiracy and fraudulent claims regarding server supply agreements, echoing broader concerns about export regulation evasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025