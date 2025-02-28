Singapore Fraud Case Links Nvidia Chips to Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek

In a significant development, Singapore has charged three individuals with fraud, a case closely tied to the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China's AI company, DeepSeek. Domestic media speculate these advanced chips are crucial for AI development.

The investigation unfolds as the United States questions whether DeepSeek is utilizing U.S.-restricted chips, shaking the tech community. The Singapore case is part of a comprehensive probe into illicit AI chip movements, involving 22 entities on suspicion of deceptive actions.

Authorities have pinned charges on two Singaporeans and a Chinese national, alleging criminal conspiracy and fraudulent claims regarding server supply agreements, echoing broader concerns about export regulation evasion.

