India's Real Estate Revolution: Customization, Sustainability, and Technology in 2025

India's residential real estate sector is set for a transformation by 2025, driven by technology, government policies, and sustainable practices. The rise of customized homes aligns with modern buyer preferences, while tech innovations streamline construction processes. With government support, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are emerging as key markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:47 IST
Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-founder & CEO Brick & Bolt. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's residential real estate market is gearing up for a significant transformation, with a vision to reach a $40 trillion GDP by 2047, positioning the sector as a pillar of economic growth. The nation aims to construct 100 million homes by the end of this decade, marking 2025 as a pivotal year for housing development. Key trends include technology adoption and organized construction practices to enhance quality, personalization, sustainability, and affordability.

Government policies such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) play a crucial role in driving affordable housing growth, providing a boost to homeownership alongside initiatives for urban renewal and sustainable infrastructure. As India's affluent class expands, the demand for customized housing solutions is surging, with buyers seeking flexible design and privacy.

The trend is further amplified by modular construction advancements and virtual reality tools, allowing buyers to actively engage in the design process. In parallel, the focus on sustainability is reshaping market dynamics, with developers prioritizing green construction and energy-efficient technologies to meet modern environmental standards and consumer demand for eco-friendly homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

