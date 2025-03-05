Left Menu

Economic Turmoil Under Modi: Kharge Blasts Government Policies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for economic mismanagement, which has left the middle class in distress. Kharge highlighted rising poverty, gold loan spikes among women, and increased financial burden on two-wheeler buyers. He attributed the stock market's downturn to foreign investor trends and US bond yield hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:17 IST
Economic Turmoil Under Modi: Kharge Blasts Government Policies
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, accusing it of bringing India's economy to a precarious state, with the middle class struggling for relief. The Indian stock market has endured significant losses recently, prompting Kharge to question Modi's policies and their impact on the nation.

Using social media platform X, Kharge faulted Modi for economic strategies he claims have led to stagnation, hardship, and financial strain. He pointed out the lengthening recession, rising poverty levels, and what he described as 'pocket-bankruptcy'. This critique follows a 10-day losing streak for Nifty, amid fears of a global trade war and sustained foreign investor withdrawals.

Kharge further criticized the government's impact on women's financial security, noting that between 2019 and 2024, 4 crore women were forced to take significant loans against gold to meet expenses. He also alleged that demonetization and inflation have critically affected women's savings, forcing them to mortgage valuable jewelry. Rising living costs exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict have hit the middle class hard, diminishing their ability to cover basic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025