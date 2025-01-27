Kamdhenu Paints Celebrates Success with Vibrant Bollywood Event

Kamdhenu Paints, a prominent name in the paint and coatings industry, recently concluded its grand Bollywood extravaganza, 'Rangon Ka Jashn,' in Goa from January 15 to 17, 2025. This event gathered over 700 participants, including dealers and their families, as a gesture of appreciation from the company's leadership.

The vibrant affair showcased a stunning lineup of entertainment, featuring a Neon Party, an enthralling Goa Beach Party, a Bike Rally, and the colorful Goa Carnival, offering a glimpse of local culture. The event reached its zenith with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor gracing the occasion, followed by a thrilling live performance by renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh. Attendees also cherished the opportunity to capture moments with Bollywood superstar Sara Ali Khan during an exclusive photoshoot.

Managing Director Saurabh Agarwal emphasized Kamdhenu Paints' commitment to nurturing strong ties with its channel partners. He stated, "'Rangon Ka Jashn' underscores our appreciation for our partners' unwavering support, celebrating our collective achievements and paving the way for future growth." Agarwal announced upcoming 2025 launches, focusing on new Wood Coatings and Water Proofing Products.

With its innovative products and outstanding customer experiences, Kamdhenu Paints continues setting industry benchmarks. 'Rangon Ka Jashn' not only marks a successful event but also reinforces the company's dedication to lasting partnerships and the dynamic Bollywood spirit. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(With inputs from agencies.)