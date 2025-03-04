Left Menu

Delhi Railway Shake-up: Sukhwinder Singh's Transfer Sparks Speculation

Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Sukhwinder Singh was transferred over two weeks after a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in 18 deaths. Singh, whose term was ending in 2023, will be replaced by Pushpesh R Tripathi from North Central Railway. Officials deny his transfer is linked to the stampede.

In a significant move, Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Sukhwinder Singh has been transferred, as announced on Tuesday. This decision comes just over two weeks following a tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Sukhwinder Singh, who was appointed as the Delhi Division DRM in July 2023, was due to complete his term later this year. He will be replaced by Pushpesh R Tripathi from the North Central Railway Zone. However, the specific details of Singh's new posting have not yet been disclosed.

Despite official denials linking the transfer to the February 15th stampede, sources suggest that the tragedy may have influenced the decision, which has stirred discussions amongst railway circles.

