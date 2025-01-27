Innovative Joint Venture to Transform Offshore Vessel Management

In a significant development for the maritime industry, Synergy Marine Group has announced a strategic partnership with EDT Offshore to launch EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd, based in Cyprus. This joint venture is poised to offer tailored solutions to the offshore sector, addressing pressing challenges such as dynamic positioning energy demands, restricted alternative fuel access, and the critical need for sustainable retrofitting.

Synergy Marine, the world's second-largest ship manager, emphasized that this collaboration seeks to bolster global offshore facility maintenance and upgrade efforts while amplifying exploration and production activities. Central to its mission is empowering Indian seafarers, thereby enhancing India's standing as a major maritime player.

With an ambitious goal to increase its workforce by 5,000 by 2026 and include 1,000 female seafarers by 2030, Synergy Marine Group continues to expand its operations across 15 maritime hubs worldwide. The venture benefits from EDT Offshore's extensive expertise in oil rig support, vessel chartering, and subsea services, ensuring innovative solutions for their clients.

