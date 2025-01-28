JK Cement Expands Northern India Foothold with Saifco Cements Acquisition

JK Cement Ltd., a leading player in India's building materials sector, has announced a strategic joint venture with Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd. The deal sees JK Cement acquiring a 60% stake in Saifco for INR 174 Crores, as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in Northern India.

This acquisition is poised to enhance JK Cement's presence in the burgeoning Kashmir region, where Saifco Cements has a considerable market share and robust manufacturing capacity. The move is well-aligned with governmental initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure in the region and promises to accelerate JK Cement's growth trajectory.

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement, emphasized the cultural and strategic significance of Jammu & Kashmir, projecting the acquisition as a milestone in the company's expansion plans. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will enable both companies to leverage Saifco's limestone reserves to scale up production capacity over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)