Refex Industries Announces Strong Q3 and 9M FY25 Results, Expands Green Mobility

Refex Industries Limited reports robust financial results for Q3 and 9M FY25, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability. With revenue growth across sectors like ash and coal handling, refrigerant gases, and green mobility, the company is notably expanding its electric vehicle fleet, advancing its mission for environmentally responsible business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:15 IST
Refex Industries Reports 200.12 Percentage Surge in Standalone Net Profit of Q3 FY25. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], January 28: Refex Industries Limited, trading on NSE as REFEX and on BSE as 532884, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) of fiscal year 2025. The company, known for its sustainable operations, marks another milestone in its journey towards a greener future, showcasing its extensive portfolio in ash and coal handling, refrigerant gases, and green mobility.

Key financial highlights include a consolidated revenue composition for Q3 FY25 where ash and coal handling contributed Rs. 683.46 crore, refrigerant gases Rs. 10.44 crore, power trading Rs. 11.77 crore, green mobility Rs. 8.88 crore, and solar power and other operations Rs. 2.58 crore. For the 9 months period, ash and coal handling generated revenue of Rs. 1643.88 crore, with other sectors like refrigerant gases and solar power also contributing significantly.

Anil Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Refex Industries, remarked on the company's performance stating that the increase in standalone net profit and revenue growth underscores their sustainable growth strategy. Noteworthy developments include the expansion of the green mobility division through the acquisition of nearly 3,000 electric vehicles, underscoring the company's commitment to cleaner transportation in India. Jain emphasized that Refex Industries aims to balance shareholder returns with environmental responsibility, forging a responsible path towards success. The company is committed to advancing its initiatives, benefiting all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

