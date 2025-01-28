Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Key Central Bank Meetings

Euro zone government bond yields inched higher on Tuesday, reversing declines from the previous day. Investors are focusing on the forthcoming policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve for insights into future rate directions.

The market's move towards safe-haven assets on Monday, driven by tech stock valuation concerns, led to increased borrowing costs. Particularly hit was the Nasdaq, which recorded its most significant drop since December.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose, signaling changes in monetary policy expectations. Italy's yield adjustments highlighted ongoing European bond market dynamics. Investors are closely monitoring potential ECB and Fed decisions that may impact interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)