JSW Infrastructure Sees Surge in Profits Amid Increased Cargo Volume

JSW Infrastructure has announced a substantial 32.35% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 335.62 crore. The growth was primarily attributed to increased income, positioning JSW as the country's second-largest private port operator.

During the quarter, JSW Infrastructure's total income saw a jump to Rs 1,265.31 crore, up from Rs 1,018.30 crore in the same period the previous year. Despite the rise in expenses to Rs 989.40 crore, the company managed to handle cargo volumes totalling 29.4 million tonnes, marking a 5% increase year-on-year, spurred by higher capacity utilisation and contributions from PNP port and Liquid Storage Terminal.

The third-party volume growth was notably strong, recording a 31% increase YoY, which contributed significantly to the company's revenue growth. Additionally, the integration of Navkar Corporation added to the 24% YoY revenue boost, with EBITDA reflecting a 20% growth. With industry-leading targets set for its logistics segment, JSW Infrastructure continues to expand its operations and profitability.

